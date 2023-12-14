Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

