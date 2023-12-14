Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

