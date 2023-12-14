Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 24,711 Shares

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $245,380.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,590,544 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $23,083.11.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 790,187 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 133,915 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

