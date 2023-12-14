Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $404.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

