Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $404.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

