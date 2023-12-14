Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stake Increased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

