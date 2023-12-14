Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cineplex (CGX)

Cineplex (TSE: CGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

CGX opened at C$8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.7898273 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

