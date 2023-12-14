Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.06. 768,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.83 and its 200-day moving average is $423.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.