Invictus Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
