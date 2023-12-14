IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 56,152 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $616,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 54.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

