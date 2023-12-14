IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $225.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.46.

IQV opened at $225.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

