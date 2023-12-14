iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of IRTC opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $653,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

