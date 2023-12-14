Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Boosted by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

