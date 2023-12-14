iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

