iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

