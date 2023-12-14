iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.56 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

