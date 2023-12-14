iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IEFA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 7,296,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.