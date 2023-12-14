iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.55. 250,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.77. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.