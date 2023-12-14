iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

