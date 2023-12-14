iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

