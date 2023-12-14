iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

