iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 22.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,189,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

