iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2,235.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.