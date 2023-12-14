iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $79.95.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

