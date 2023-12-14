iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,007,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the previous session’s volume of 168,135 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.