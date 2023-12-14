iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

