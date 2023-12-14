iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $59,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.