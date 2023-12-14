iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

