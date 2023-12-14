iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $249.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

