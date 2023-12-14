iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.09. 439,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

