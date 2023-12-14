iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

