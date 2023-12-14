iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.