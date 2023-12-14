iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

