iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.