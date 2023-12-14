iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1513 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

