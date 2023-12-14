IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $15,193,898. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

PSA stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.57. 193,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,007. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.