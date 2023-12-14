IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 698,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,552,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

About Vertex Energy

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

