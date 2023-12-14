IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 448,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

