IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

TIP traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.66. 727,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

