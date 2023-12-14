IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

