IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.15 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

