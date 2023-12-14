IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $176.35. 356,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

