IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

