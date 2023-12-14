Jason D. Peterson Sells 600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM opened at $279.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $114,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

