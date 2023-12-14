JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 27398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

