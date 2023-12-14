Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

