Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

