JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).
In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). Insiders own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
