JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.90) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 459.85 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 488.08. The stock has a market cap of £77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 414.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($11,296.59). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($11,296.59). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,000.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

