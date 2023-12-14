JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

